Navistar International’s (NAV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Navistar International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.06 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Navistar International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navistar International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.84. 26,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.85. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,833,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87,807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 986,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 688,259 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.