Navient Corp (NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Compass Point raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 19,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,151. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities analysts expect that Navient will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Navient by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Navient by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Navient by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

