Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 915 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $96,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after buying an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,398,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,228,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,260,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,510,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,305,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,609,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,186.96 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $903.40 and a twelve month high of $1,204.50.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,136.12.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total value of $12,500,990.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total value of $11,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,921.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,956 shares of company stock worth $86,985,124. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

