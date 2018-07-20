National Bank (NBHC) vs. MB Financial (MBFI) Head-To-Head Survey

National Bank (NYSE: NBHC) and MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of MB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of MB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

National Bank has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MB Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Bank and MB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40 MB Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. MB Financial has a consensus price target of $47.74, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given MB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MB Financial is more favorable than National Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Bank and MB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $203.63 million 5.75 $14.57 million $1.26 30.43 MB Financial $1.04 billion 3.74 $304.04 million $2.39 19.34

MB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. MB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Bank pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MB Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and MB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and MB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 6.52% 7.19% 0.82% MB Financial 28.85% 7.52% 0.99%

Summary

MB Financial beats National Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit. Its commercial banking products also comprise deposit and treasury management products and services, such as Internet banking products, investment sweep and zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, ATM access, telephone banking, lockboxes, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, information reporting, wire transfers, vault services, remote deposit capture, and checking accounts; capital markets and international banking services; and credit, deposit, and treasury management services for real estate operators and investors. In addition, this segment offers loans to equipment lessors; retail banking services; cards and bank sponsorships; and wealth management solutions. The Leasing segment provides lease originations and related services. This segment's lease portfolio consists of computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment, as well as general manufacturing, industrial, construction, and transportation equipment. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans for sale to investors. The company offers its products and services through 86 banking offices in the Chicago metropolitan area; and 129 ATMs. MB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

