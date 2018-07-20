National Bank Financial Upgrades Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) to “$0.94”

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “$0.94” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Bellatrix Exploration opened at $0.95 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellatrix Exploration stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) by 7,718.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.86% of Bellatrix Exploration worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

