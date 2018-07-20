Nathalie Adda Sells 5,045 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $629,817.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $818,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 18th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.85, for a total transaction of $477,201.75.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $437,313.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.54, hitting $124.67, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.77 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 63,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

