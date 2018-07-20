Nathalie Adda Sells 5,045 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $629,817.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $818,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 18th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.85, for a total transaction of $477,201.75.
- On Wednesday, May 16th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $437,313.75.
Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.54, hitting $124.67, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.01. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $127.77.
ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 63,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.
