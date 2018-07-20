Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Nanometrics worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 410,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nanometrics by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Nanometrics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NANO opened at $37.62 on Friday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $907.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,985,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $25,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,501 shares of company stock worth $4,133,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NANO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.