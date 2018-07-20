NAHL Group (NAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.50

Shares of NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 117.75 ($1.56), with a volume of 195817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.61).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a report on Wednesday.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc provides marketing services focusing on the legal services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Personal Injury, Pre-LASPO ATE, Critical Care, and Residential Property segments. It connects consumers who have suffered a non-fault personal injury with specialist solicitor directly.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.