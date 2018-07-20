N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 241.67 ($3.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 275 ($3.64) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of N Brown Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.84) in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 160 ($2.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

In related news, insider Angela Spindler bought 55,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £116,680.89 ($154,441.95).

N Brown Group traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00), hitting GBX 155.90 ($2.06), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat . 95,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 181.20 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 361 ($4.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.56 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from N Brown Group’s previous dividend of $5.67.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.