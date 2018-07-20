Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News articles about Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Myriad Genetics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.8791972097187 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Myriad Genetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Myriad Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 5,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 70,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $3,030,415.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,773.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,811 shares of company stock valued at $20,256,716 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

