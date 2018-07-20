MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $361.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.46 million and the lowest is $333.00 million. MYR Group posted sales of $356.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price target on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Shares of MYR Group opened at $37.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 39,601 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,386,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 993 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $37,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,194 shares of company stock worth $2,303,576. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,886,000 after purchasing an additional 356,222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,981 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MYR Group by 2,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

