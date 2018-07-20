Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,229 Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 357,686 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $6,921,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $4,077,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17,113.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 114,832 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix opened at $34.25 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $611,892.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 31,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $669,308.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,188,694 shares of company stock valued at $31,145,449 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

