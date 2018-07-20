Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,469 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,037,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 635,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,518,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 546,750 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,010,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,030,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,122,000 after acquiring an additional 377,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,699,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,091,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF opened at $41.98 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0257 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

