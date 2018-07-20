MSG Networks (MSGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64. MSG Networks has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.92 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

