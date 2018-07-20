Msci (MSCI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Msci (NYSE:MSCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Msci earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1439906501776 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Msci alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Msci from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Shares of Msci opened at $170.69 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Msci has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Msci had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 109.18%. The firm had revenue of $351.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Msci will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $520,269.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.