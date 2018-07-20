Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:MPVD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,231. The stock has a market cap of $514.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,043,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 2,611,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

