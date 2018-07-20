Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ:MPVD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,231. The stock has a market cap of $514.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
