Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises about 2.4% of Mosaic Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,014,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,841,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,055,000 after purchasing an additional 748,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 36.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 283,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,051,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.28. 16,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.00. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 166.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rayonier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.