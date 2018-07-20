Mosaic Co (MOS) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 150,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Mosaic by 44.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Mosaic stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins bought 4,655 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,994 shares in the company, valued at $379,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.