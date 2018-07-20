Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $49.18. Morgan Stanley shares last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 18396916 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a $56.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $113,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

