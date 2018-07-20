Morgan Stanley (MS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MS. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

MS opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,697.4% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

