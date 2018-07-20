Morgan Stanley (MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Billion

Analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $9.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $40.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 billion to $40.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $40.41 billion to $41.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 206,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley traded up $0.41, reaching $50.26, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 560,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

