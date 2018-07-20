Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.68 ($12.57).

E.ON SE Common Stock opened at €9.60 ($11.29) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.ON SE Common Stock

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

