Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.50 ($12.35) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.68 ($12.57).

Get E.ON SE Common Stock alerts:

E.ON SE Common Stock opened at €9.60 ($11.29) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.