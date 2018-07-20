Moody’s (MCO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Moody’s to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY18 guidance at $7.68-7.85 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MCO opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $184.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $1,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

