Montpelier Re (MRH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.32

Media stories about Montpelier Re (NYSE:MRH) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Montpelier Re earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 52.3634779777202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Montpelier Re remained flat at $$250.00 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Montpelier Re Company Profile

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc, and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital.

