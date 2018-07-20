Monster Beverage (MNST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past year. Product innovation plays a huge role in the company’s success. The company’s proven track of innovation and product extensions is expected to drive sales further. Monster Beverage reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missed the same. However, the bottom and top line improved 22.6% and 14.7% year over year, respectively. Estimate for both second quarter and 2018 have been witnessing an uptrend in the last 30 days. On the other hand, higher raw material costs (mainly aluminum and sweeteners) and unfavorable product mix that included more Java products coming online (lower-margin product) have been hurting margins.”

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 99,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,325. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.