Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $141.80 rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems traded down $0.80, reaching $141.00, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,787. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $142.56. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $2,059,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,815 shares in the company, valued at $88,127,617.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $27,967.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,176 shares of company stock worth $17,988,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 72.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

