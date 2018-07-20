Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MONY. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 315 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($4.10) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 325.77 ($4.31).

Shares of MONY stock traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 315 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 2,592,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.40 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 369 ($4.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Matthew Price sold 59,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.96), for a total value of £178,233.90 ($235,915.16).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

