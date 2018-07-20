MONDI PLC/ADR (MONDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR opened at $52.38 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.51. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

