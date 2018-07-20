Mohawk Industries (MHK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mohawk Industries earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0046852368445 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $202.75 and a 52 week high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,600,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 25,912 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $5,438,669.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,874.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 102,157 shares of company stock valued at $21,387,408 in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

