Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock to $63.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 30197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 10,207 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $501,674.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $397,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 327,030 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,164,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 186,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,751,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

