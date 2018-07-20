Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $592,000 Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 86.7% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $106,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at $425,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $160,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $280,569. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

