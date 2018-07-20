Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.12 Million Stake in EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EQT GP were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQGP. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EQT GP by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT GP by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT GP opened at $24.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. EQT GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.24.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT GP had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $232.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.83 million. equities research analysts forecast that EQT GP Holdings LP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQGP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT GP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of EQT GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

