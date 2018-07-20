Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,683,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelport Worldwide opened at $19.41 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $677.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TVPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Travelport Worldwide

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

