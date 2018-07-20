Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.41 Million in GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Stock

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 328,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GasLog by 28.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $1,999,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 518,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GasLog opened at $17.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. GasLog Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.26 million. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 4.87%. GasLog’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GasLog from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

