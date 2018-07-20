Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 534.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,395 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk opened at $94.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 162,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $15,187,747.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $879,561.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $354,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,376 shares of company stock worth $52,857,102. Company insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

