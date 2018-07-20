Millennium Management LLC Acquires 184,554 Shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 89.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Point alerts:

Shares of Five Point opened at $12.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FPH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Five Point to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Five Point in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.