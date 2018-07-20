Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.39 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microsoft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.78.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 2,225,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,311,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. analysts predict that Microsoft will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

