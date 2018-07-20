Microsoft (MSFT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Microsoft opened at $104.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $809.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $71.28 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5,931.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 52.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $308,968,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

