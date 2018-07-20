Microsoft (MSFT) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Atlantic Securities Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $130.00 price objective from investment analysts at Atlantic Securities in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 828,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,311,052. The company has a market capitalization of $809.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.40. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 535,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 131,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,867 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

