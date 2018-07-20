Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is Bailard Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $104.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $71.28 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The firm has a market cap of $815.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

