Michael L. Falcone Buys 1,000 Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CEO Michael L. Falcone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $26,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,774.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MMA Capital Management opened at $25.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 27.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.58.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 115.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 107.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

