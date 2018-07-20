MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 24.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 581.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

MGM Growth Properties opened at $31.10 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.21 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 0.79%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

