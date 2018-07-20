MGIC Investment (MTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTG opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $64,928,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $55,644,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 75.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,373,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 951.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 693,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 627,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

