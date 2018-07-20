Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Downgraded by Leerink Swann to Market Perform

Leerink Swann cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from an overweight rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MRSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 10,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 124.32%. analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 91.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 110.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,132.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

