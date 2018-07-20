Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp opened at $18.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.18 million during the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 21.09%. equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Romano acquired 14,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $270,780.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,475 shares of company stock worth $417,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 860,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,095,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 269,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 169,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

