Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,867,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $62.51 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

