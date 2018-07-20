Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $39,872.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.03555530 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00018568 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000935 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006959 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003646 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003607 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 23,220,372 coins and its circulating supply is 22,853,119 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

