Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

MLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of MLNT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.33. Melinta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 327.21%. equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David N. Gill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Estrem purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,276,000 shares of company stock worth $116,385,450 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vatera Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Vatera Holdings LLC now owns 8,729,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 252,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 243,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 43,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP.

