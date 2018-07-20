Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 191,335 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Medtronic worth $120,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $96.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.58.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

