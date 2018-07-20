MediBloc [MED] Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,455.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.06212380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $796.30 or 0.10684000 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.01141470 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.01826650 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00226435 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.02604160 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00399487 BTC.
- DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000607 BTC.
About MediBloc [MED]
Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]
MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
