MediBloc [MED] Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [MED] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,455.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.02 or 0.06212380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $796.30 or 0.10684000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.01141470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.01826650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00226435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.02604160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00399487 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [MED] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [MED] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.